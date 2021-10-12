WWE News: Bobby Lashley Says He’ll End Goldberg’s Career at Crown Jewel, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy Clip

– Bobby Lashley wasn’t too happy with Goldberg for saying he’d kill him at Crown Jewel, and had his own response on WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley come out and rant about how Goldberg’s claim that he’d kill Lashley was a statement unbefitting of a WWE Hall of Famer.

Lashley then said that he challenged Goldberg to a NO DQ match at Crown Jewel because he can’t go into a match with a man that is screaming and frothing at the mouth like a rabid animal. He said that Goldberg needs to be put down and said that he will end Goldberg career at the show.

– WWE posted a clip of Austin Theory’s win over Jeff Hardy on Raw: