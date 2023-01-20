wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Head to India, Stars On Their Favorite Raw Moments
– Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have headed to India for promotional work in the company. The WWE India Twitter account announced that the two are in the country right now, writing:
.@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more! #IndiaWelcomesWWE #SonySportsNetwork @SonySportsNetwk pic.twitter.com/cInfme2rRi
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 19, 2023
– The latest episode of WWE Pop Question sees stars discussing their favorite Raw moments of all-time:
