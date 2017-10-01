WWE News: Video of Randy Orton vs. Sheamus From Hell in a Cell 2010, Bobby Roode Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas, and Clip of The Rock vs. The Dudley Boyz From Raw in 2001

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features artwork of former NXT world champion Bobby Roode. You can check out the new video featuring some glorious artwork below.

– WWE released the full video for Randy Orton vs. Sheamus for the WWE world title at Hell in a Cell 2010. You can check out the complete match in the player below.

– WWE released a classic Raw clip for Today in WWE History. The clip features The Dudley Boyz vs. The Rock in a Handicap tables match for the WCW tag team titles from the October 1, 2001 edition of Raw. You can check out the vintage Raw clip below.