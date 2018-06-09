wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Roode Promises to Show What He’s Made of on Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka Make UpUpDownDown Debut
June 9, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of Bobby Roode cutting a promo on the upcoming Fatal 4 Way on the go-home edition of Raw before Money in the Bank. Roode is set to face Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman. You can check out Roode’s promo below.
.@REALBobbyRoode promises to show the #WWE Universe what he is made of when he competes in a #Fatal4Way against @BraunStrowman, @finnbalor and @FightOwensFight this Monday on #Raw! #MITB pic.twitter.com/bdjquBf6wJ
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2018
– WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were featured this week on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.