WWE News: Bobby Roode Promises to Show What He’s Made of on Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka Make UpUpDownDown Debut

– WWE released a video of Bobby Roode cutting a promo on the upcoming Fatal 4 Way on the go-home edition of Raw before Money in the Bank. Roode is set to face Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman. You can check out Roode’s promo below.

– WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were featured this week on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.