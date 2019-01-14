WWE News: Former Cable Chief Bonnie Hammer Switching Roles at NBCU, Co-President Speaks on Audience Growth at CES, and Noam Dar Featured in #205LIFE Vlog

– Variety reports that the long time cable chief of NBC Universal, Bonnie Hammer, is shifting roles at the company. According to the report, she’s being promoted to the role of heading up NBCU’s streaming plans. In the past, Hammer has been an ally of WWE for WWE during its programming run on the USA Network.

Additionally, NBCUniversal’s streaming plans include a streaming app that will be free to existing pay cable customers. Replacing Bonnie Hammer in her current role is Mark Lazarus. Lazarus is a former President for Turner Entertainment Group.

Hammer’s new role includes chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises for NBCU. She will supervise the company the company’s digital media outlets that also include Vox, Snap and Buzzfeed.

– Yahoo! Finance recently interviewed WWE co-president Michelle Wilson at the Computer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week. Wilson spoke about growth for WWE’s audience on different platforms. You can read the interview at the above link.

– WWE Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher shared a new video for the vlog series, #205Life. You can check out the clip he shared, featuring Noam Dar, below.