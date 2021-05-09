wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T’s Biography Episode Airing Tonight, Most Wanted Treasures Preview
May 9, 2021 | Posted by
Booker T will be all over A&E tonight, with his Biography special and a WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures appearance. A&E will air their special on the WWE Hall of Famer tonight at 8 PM ET/PT, and you can check out a preview below:
Then, Booker will be on Most Wanted Treasures, described as follows:
Booker T scours the country for his lavish King Booker robe and his first WCW Championship Title; he’s also on a mission to find the legendary dog collar worn by his childhood idol, Junkyard Dog.
