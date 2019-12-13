– It was WWE Night at the Minnesota Timberwolves game. And Kofi Kingston and Big E were there for the party.

Dr. Jazz was NO MATCH for CRUNCH when @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE came to the rescue at a Minnesota @Timberwolves game! pic.twitter.com/tpTBtbwd2L — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2019

– Booker T calls Christian the most underrated superstar ever.

– Major Wrestling Figure Podcast exclusive 2-pack.

– Asuka and her automatic noodle maker.