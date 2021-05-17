wrestling / News

WWE News: Booker T’s Black Robe Returned in Most Wanted Treasures Clip, New Andre the Giant Shirt

May 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Booker T WWE Smackdown

– A new clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures is online, featuring Booker T getting his black robe returned with aid from Steve Austin. You can check it out below:

– WWE Shop has released a new T-shirt paying homage to Andre the Giant. You can see it here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andre the Giant, Booker T, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading