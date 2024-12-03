wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Brackets For Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

December 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Women's Intercontinental Tournament Brackets Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the brackets for the tournament to crown the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Triple H announced the brackets for the tournament on Monday, with the brackets as follows:

* Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance
* Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
* Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya

