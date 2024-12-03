WWE Reveals Brackets For Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

WWE has announced the brackets for the tournament to crown the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Triple H announced the brackets for the tournament on Monday, with the brackets as follows:

* Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance

* Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

* Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya