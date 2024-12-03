wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Brackets For Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament
December 2, 2024
WWE has announced the brackets for the tournament to crown the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Triple H announced the brackets for the tournament on Monday, with the brackets as follows:
* Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance
* Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
* Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya
Tonight, the road to crowning the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion begins. 12 Superstars each with a chance to make history.
Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/khq2MecnM4
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 3, 2024
