WWE News: Braun Strowman Confronts Bronson Reed On Raw, Jey Uso Enters IC Title #1 Contenders Tournament
– Braun Strowman made his return to WWE Raw, confronting Bronson Reed on this week’s show. Monday’s episode saw Reed defeat The Miz in a singles match and then prepare to destroy him with Tsunamis. He was prevented to do so though when Strowman ran to the ring and confronted him.
This marks Strowman’s first appearance on Raw since the July 15th episode.
BRAUN STROWMAN WANTS BRONSON REED.
LETS FUCKING GO BROTHER. #WWERAW
pic.twitter.com/WZAvb2xZnk
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 20, 2024
– Jey Uso has announced his intention to enter the WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 contenders tournament. Bron Breakker revealed on the show that a tournament will be crowned to determine his next opponent, and Uso later said that he will enter the tournament:
JEY USO WILL BE ENTERING THE IC TITLE TOURNAMENT.
BRON BREAKKER, YOUR TIME IS UP BECAUSE IT'S TIME TO YEET 🔥🔥🔥
JEY USO NEEDS TO FINISH HIS STORY.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hHsbeL8k7B
— TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) August 20, 2024
