WWE News: Braun Strowman Confronts Bronson Reed On Raw, Jey Uso Enters IC Title #1 Contenders Tournament

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw 8-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Braun Strowman made his return to WWE Raw, confronting Bronson Reed on this week’s show. Monday’s episode saw Reed defeat The Miz in a singles match and then prepare to destroy him with Tsunamis. He was prevented to do so though when Strowman ran to the ring and confronted him.

This marks Strowman’s first appearance on Raw since the July 15th episode.

– Jey Uso has announced his intention to enter the WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 contenders tournament. Bron Breakker revealed on the show that a tournament will be crowned to determine his next opponent, and Uso later said that he will enter the tournament:

