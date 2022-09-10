wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:
Braun Strowman is back on #SmackDown and just powerbombed @otiswwe!!! pic.twitter.com/JZiVJiqQ3j
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2022
– Drew McIntyre found himself in the crosshairs of Karrion Kross again on tonight’s Smackdown while battling Solo Sikoa in the main event. Kross came out during the match and applied the Kross Jacket to McIntyre to cause the DQ:
