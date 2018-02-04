WWE News: Video of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss Audio From Mixed Match Challenge, Mojo Rawley Tweets Support for Rob Gronkowski at Super Bowl

– WWE released a video showing from the Mixed Match Challenge series, showing the dialogue that the microphones were able to catch between the tag teams when Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss teamed up against the tag team of Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch for a first-round match. The next Mixed Match Challenge series episode airs on Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST on Facebook Watch. You can check out the video of the mic’ed dialogue below.

– WWE.com published an article on Mojo Rawley’s pre-Super Bowl party. Mojo Rawley also posted some tweets in support of his friend Rob Gronkowski, who plays in the game today and will be going for his third Super Bowl ring. You can check out Mojo Rawley’s tweets below.