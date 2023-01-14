wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Honoring Late Fan On Smackdown, Top 10 Brutal Royal Rumble Eliminations

January 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Tribute to the Troops Braun Strowman Image Credit; WWE

– Braun Strowman is honoring a late WWE fan on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The Green Bay Packers posted to Twitter to note that Strowman teamed up with them to make custom boots to honor Jackson Sparks, who died in the Wisconsin Christmas Parade attack of 2021 when a man drove his vehicle through the crowd.

Strowman will be auctioning off the gear to benefit those affected by the attack.

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the top brutal Royal Rumble eliminations:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Royal Rumble, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading