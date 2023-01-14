WWE News: Braun Strowman Honoring Late Fan On Smackdown, Top 10 Brutal Royal Rumble Eliminations

– Braun Strowman is honoring a late WWE fan on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The Green Bay Packers posted to Twitter to note that Strowman teamed up with them to make custom boots to honor Jackson Sparks, who died in the Wisconsin Christmas Parade attack of 2021 when a man drove his vehicle through the crowd.

Strowman will be auctioning off the gear to benefit those affected by the attack.

