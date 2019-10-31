wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury Tale of the Tape, Becky Lynch Declares Herself as the GOAT for Halloween, Zack Ryder Looks at Old School Merch
– WWE released a good, old-fashioned Tale of the Tape graphic for Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The match will go down later on. You can check out that graphic below.
– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch shared a Halloween post today. She made it clear that she’s spending Halloween as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). You can check out her tweet below. Lynch said, “This Halloween I went as the GOAT”
– Zack Ryder released a new Merch Stand Madness video for his Major WF Podcast channel where he looks at old school WWE merchandise sold at the merch stands. YOu can check out that video below.
