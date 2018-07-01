Quantcast

 

WWE News: Braun Strowman Sends a Warning to Mustafa Ali, Lucha House Party Edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, and Trish Stratus vs. Lita Clip From 2006

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Braun Strowman WWE MITB Money in the Bank

– Earlier today on Twitter, Braun Strowman responded to a tweet by Mustafa Ali. Ali said that to beat a monster you have to become one. You can check out Strowman’s response to Ali on Twitter below.

– WWE released a new Lucha House Party edition of Canvas 2 Canvas this week. The new video features some new artwork for Gran Metalik and Kalisto. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE took a look back at Trish Stratus vs. Lita from Unforgiven 2006. You can check out the vintage WWE clip below.

