wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Sends a Warning to Mustafa Ali, Lucha House Party Edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, and Trish Stratus vs. Lita Clip From 2006
– Earlier today on Twitter, Braun Strowman responded to a tweet by Mustafa Ali. Ali said that to beat a monster you have to become one. You can check out Strowman’s response to Ali on Twitter below.
There’s only one MONSTER in @WWE don’t get eaten by him!!!!! #yourebarelyasnack
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 1, 2018
– WWE released a new Lucha House Party edition of Canvas 2 Canvas this week. The new video features some new artwork for Gran Metalik and Kalisto. You can check out that video in the player below.
– WWE took a look back at Trish Stratus vs. Lita from Unforgiven 2006. You can check out the vintage WWE clip below.
Winning the #WomensTitle with the #Sharpshooter in your retirement match in your hometown of Toronto. It doesn't get any more Canadian than THIS… #CanadaDay@trishstratuscom @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/QJrdE4XQ7G
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2018