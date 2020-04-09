WWE Sets Braun Strowman & WrestleMania Rematch For Smackdown

WWE has announced a WrestleMania rematch and an appearance by new Universal Champion Braun Strowman for this week’s Smackdown. The company announced on Wednesday that Strowman will appear on the show to discuss his Universal Title win over Goldberg at WrestleMania, while Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the team they beat for the titles in the Kabuki Warriors.

The full announcements are below. Smackdown airs on Friday from the WWE Performance Center on FOX.

Braun Strowman ushers in Universal Championship reign on SmackDown

The Monster Among Men earned a career-changing win at WrestleMania and heads to SmackDown to usher in his new reign as Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman fought off not one, not two, not three, but four vicious spears before delivering four consecutive Running Powerslams and conquering WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at The Show of Shows for the title.

The Monster Among Men absorbed four spears from the Universal Champion and continued battling in pursuit of the title. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

What will the future hold for Strowman now that he carries the crown of Universal Champion? Will a new challenger step up and run the risk of getting THOSE hands?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the champ reset the SmackDown landscape.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross welcome The Kabuki Warriors to SmackDown for title rematch

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross backed up their claim as deserving Women’s Tag Team Champions with a hard-fought victory against The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36. Now the two-time champions will have to turn around and prove it all over again.

Nikki Cross brings passion and heart, as she battles to bring the Women’s Tag Team Titles back with her & Alexa Bliss. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Bliss & Cross will face Asuka & Kairi Sane in a rematch of the thrilling battle at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to catch the championship showdown.