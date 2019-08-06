WWE News: Video of Bray Wyatt Attack on Kurt Angle, Angle’s Backstage Segment With The Street Profits

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was back on Monday Night Raw this week. He attacked WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was serving as the special guest referee for Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre during the show. The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Angle and gave him the Mandible Claw. You can check out a video of that segment below.

– Before the match where he was attacked by Wyatt, Kurt Angle also had a backstage segment with NXT tag team champions The Street Profits, where Drew McIntyre came along and sent a warning to Angle. You can check out a video of that segment below.