wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Bray Wyatt Attack on Kurt Angle, Angle’s Backstage Segment With The Street Profits
August 6, 2019 | Posted by
– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was back on Monday Night Raw this week. He attacked WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was serving as the special guest referee for Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre during the show. The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Angle and gave him the Mandible Claw. You can check out a video of that segment below.
– Before the match where he was attacked by Wyatt, Kurt Angle also had a backstage segment with NXT tag team champions The Street Profits, where Drew McIntyre came along and sent a warning to Angle. You can check out a video of that segment below.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness
- Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg