WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:

“Oh little one, my little one. Come with me. Your life is done. Forget the future, forget the past. Life is over, breathe your last. You got no idea who you’re dealing with, do you? Oh, but you will.”

– It was noted tonight that Jimmy Uso was not at Smackdown by the commentary team. PWInsider reports that Uso is working this weekend’s Smackdown live event in Arizona so it may well be a storyline matter. Jimmy was in fact not in New Orleans for the show.