WWE News: Bray Wyatt Changes Up His Hair, Full WrestleMania 19 Match, Barclays Suites
– With all the free time he has, Bray Wyatt is changing up his hair.
@WWEBrayWyatt came and got fresh by this #veteranmaestro thnks for trusting me sir #wwe #braywyatt #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/OAHc29tmDT
— C. Castro (@chriz_cutz) March 25, 2019
Wyatt hasn’t appeared on WWE television since last summer, though he did make a surprise appearance at WWE Starrcade and has worked a handful of live events. It’s unknown when he will return to television.
– Suite Experience Group (SEG) has luxury suites available during WrestleMania week at the Barclays Center that include 16 tickets and one VIP parking pass for NXT TakeOver, WWE Hall of Fame, WWE Raw, and WWE Smackdown. You can find more information here.
– WWE uploaded the full WrestleMania XIX match between Matt Hardy & Rey Mysterio.
