WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says He Misses Fans, Sarray Appears on What’s NeXT, Latest Playlist Looks at Women’s MITB Cash-Ins

– Bray Wyatt has been off of WWE television for a while, and says that he misses the fans. Wyatt, who hasn’t been seen since the Raw after he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, responded to a fan who replied to a tweet of his saying that they missed him, writing simply, “I miss you guys too. Believe me.”

There’s no word on when Wyatt may return to WWE television at this time.

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

– The latest episode of What’s NeXT features an appearance from Sarray. The episode is described as follows:

“Following a big win over Gigi Dolin, Sarray joins McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor to discuss her start in NXT and her dog and cat back home.”

– A new WWE Playlist looks at every women’s Money in the Bank cash-in: