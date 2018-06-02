WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments on the State of Twitter, Money in the Bank Clip From WrestleMania 24

– This week, Bray Wyatt commented on the state of Twitter on his own Twitter account. He wrote, “Rome wasn’t built in a day. But a comment on Twitter can destroy your life in seconds. What have we become? God help us all.” He later followed that up with another tweet, “I love you all,” which you can see below.

Rome wasn’t built in a day. But a comment on Twitter can destroy your life in seconds… What have we become?? God help us all — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2018

I love you all — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2018

– WWE released a new WWE Network clip for the upcoming Money in the Bank Collection, The clip features footage from the Money in the Bank match that took place at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. You can check out the clip below. The WWE Network will be adding a new Money in the Bank Collection later next week.