WWE News: Bray Wyatt Likes Old Brodie Lee Tweet & Appears In Workout Video Ahead of Smackdown, Rock Reveals Black Adam Popcorn Buckets

– Bray Wyatt is being speculated for a possible return on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and a new tap from Wyatt on social media (as well as a video) has drawn peoples’ attention. Wyatt liked a 2019 tweet from the late Brodie Lee last night which read, “Tomorrow there will be more of us,” the full tweet of which you can see below. In addition, boxing outlet ESNEWS shared a video on YouTube today which showed Wyatt working out with former boxing champion Keith Thurman, which you can also see below.

Wyatt is currently speculated as the person behind the “White Rabbit” teases that culminated in a QR code tease on Raw, which included today’s date. To be perfectly clear, no one has confirmed that Wyatt is coming back tonight so that is all speculation at this point.

Tomorrow there will be more of us. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) April 10, 2019

– The Rock’s Black Adam premieres on October 21st, and The Great One is all in on marketing the film as usual. Rock posted to Twitter to hype the Black Adam collector’s popcorn buckets, as you can see below:

“Never thought popcorn could look so cool. Theaters are selling these to fans on opening night.

Brilliant

Count me in

The hierarchy of popcorn is about to change

#BlackAdam”