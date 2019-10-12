wrestling / News

WWE News: Brazzers Makes Fun of WWE for Shorty Gable, Cesaro Declares Free Agency for Draft, Smackdown Video Highlights

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Chad Gable Smackdown 9-3-19

– Previously, adult film company Brazzers took a shot at WWE for the main event finish at last Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event. Brazzers was back at it again this week, this time calling out WWE for renaming Chad Gable to Shorty Gable. You can check out that tweet below.

– Cesaro has been declared a free agent for the WWE Draft. Under the Draft rules, free agents are the undrafted Superstars, who can sign with either brand of their choosing. You can check out Cesaro’s comments on being a free agent below.

– Below are some video highlights for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown.










Cesaro, Chad Gable, Friday Night Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

