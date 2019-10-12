wrestling / News
WWE News: Brazzers Makes Fun of WWE for Shorty Gable, Cesaro Declares Free Agency for Draft, Smackdown Video Highlights
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Previously, adult film company Brazzers took a shot at WWE for the main event finish at last Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event. Brazzers was back at it again this week, this time calling out WWE for renaming Chad Gable to Shorty Gable. You can check out that tweet below.
Shorty Gable. We rest our case. https://t.co/62CepHR6pz
— Brazzers (@Brazzers) October 12, 2019
– Cesaro has been declared a free agent for the WWE Draft. Under the Draft rules, free agents are the undrafted Superstars, who can sign with either brand of their choosing. You can check out Cesaro’s comments on being a free agent below.
Free Agent
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 12, 2019
– Below are some video highlights for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It