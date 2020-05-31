wrestling / News

New WWE Break It Down With R-Truth Debuts This Friday

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
R-Truth Money in the Bank

WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Break It Down featuring R-Truth will be debuting on the WWE Network later this week. The new episode will debut on Friday, June 5.

