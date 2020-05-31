wrestling / News
New WWE Break It Down With R-Truth Debuts This Friday
May 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Break It Down featuring R-Truth will be debuting on the WWE Network later this week. The new episode will debut on Friday, June 5.
More Trending Stories
- Mustafa Ali Lashes Out At People Who Think He Can’t Cut A Promo
- WWE Reportedly Filmed Two Major Matches at This Week’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Matt Hardy & His Wife Possibly Respond to Jeff Hardy Segment, Matt Praises Tony Khan for AEW’s ‘Positive’ & ‘Supportive Environment’
- The Undertaker Discusses Hulk Hogan Faking Neck Injury at WWE Survivor Series 1991, Confronting Hogan Backstage, How Hogan Responded