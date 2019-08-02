wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE TV In Africa, Breezango Returns, Heath Slater, More
– DS TV in Africa has added WWE programming for the next few months on a pop-up channel. Fans will be able to enjoy Raw, SmackDown, Summerslam, WWE Vintage, Afterburn, Bottom Line, WWE Experience, Main Event, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
– Heath Slater is a guest on today’s Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
– Breezango returned to tag team action at last night’s NXT live event.
– The UpUpDownDown Number 1 Contender’s tournament is coming.
