– DS TV in Africa has added WWE programming for the next few months on a pop-up channel. Fans will be able to enjoy Raw, SmackDown, Summerslam, WWE Vintage, Afterburn, Bottom Line, WWE Experience, Main Event, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.

– Heath Slater is a guest on today’s Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

– Breezango returned to tag team action at last night’s NXT live event.

.@WWEFandango returned to in-ring action tonight in #NXTStPete! After tagging with @MmmGorgeous, he knew they wouldn’t be FORGOTTEN. pic.twitter.com/kgpD5geZ3v — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 2, 2019

– The UpUpDownDown Number 1 Contender’s tournament is coming.