WWE News: WWE TV In Africa, Breezango Returns, Heath Slater, More

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– DS TV in Africa has added WWE programming for the next few months on a pop-up channel. Fans will be able to enjoy Raw, SmackDown, Summerslam, WWE Vintage, Afterburn, Bottom Line, WWE Experience, Main Event, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.

– Heath Slater is a guest on today’s Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

– Breezango returned to tag team action at last night’s NXT live event.

– The UpUpDownDown Number 1 Contender’s tournament is coming.

