WWE News: Bret Hart Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Stock Falls

– Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart will appear on the episode following the replay of Survivor Series 1996, which saw Hart face Steve Austin among other matches:

The Best There Is.

The Best There Was.

The Best There Ever Will Be. Tuesday, @BretHart joins #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/UZUFrbLtYU — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 11, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.94 on Thursday, down $2.76 (5.91%) from the previous closing price. The drop coincided with the market as a whole falling sharply, down 6.9% on the day.