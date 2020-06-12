wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Stock Falls

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bret Hart WWE Backstage

– Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart will appear on the episode following the replay of Survivor Series 1996, which saw Hart face Steve Austin among other matches:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.94 on Thursday, down $2.76 (5.91%) from the previous closing price. The drop coincided with the market as a whole falling sharply, down 6.9% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, WWE, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading