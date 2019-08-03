wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Set for Summerslam Meet & Greet, Full Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton Match, Explainers on Seth Rollins

August 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE and Hall of Famer Bret Hart have announced that he will be appearing for a meet & greet during Summerslam weekend. You can check out that announcement tweet below. Hart will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans on Sunday, August 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

– WWE released a full Summerslam 2014 match video featuring Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns. You can check out that full match video in the player below.

– A new WWE Explainers video is out featuring former Universal champion Seth Rollins. You can check out that video below.

