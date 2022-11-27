WWE News: Note on Brian Kendrick Producing Survivor Series Match, No Injuries At Show

Brian Kendrick worked as a producer for last night’s Survivor Series, and a new report has a note on his WWE status. As noted last night, Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi.

According to PWInsider, Kendrick was doing a tryout and is not officially hired by WWE yet.

– The site also notes that there were no major injuries coming out of last night’s PPV.