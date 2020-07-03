wrestling / News

WWE News: Brian Myers Unboxes Triple H and Chyna Action Figure Set, Stock Up

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Curt Hawkins WWE Main Event Brian Myers

– The latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast video has Brian Myers unboxing a Triple H and chyna action figure set. You can see the video below of the former Curt Hawkins opening up the classic action figure pack:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.51 on Thursday, up $0.69 (1.54%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.12% on the day.

