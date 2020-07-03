wrestling / News
WWE News: Brian Myers Unboxes Triple H and Chyna Action Figure Set, Stock Up
July 2, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast video has Brian Myers unboxing a Triple H and chyna action figure set. You can see the video below of the former Curt Hawkins opening up the classic action figure pack:
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.51 on Thursday, up $0.69 (1.54%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.12% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Allowed Audience Members at Fyter Fest, Audience Members Not Tested for COVID-19, Details on Protocols at Daily’s Place
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Main Roster Superstars Being Upset With Handling of Crisis, Not Being Informed About Positive Test Results
- NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19