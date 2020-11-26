wrestling / News
WWE Brings Back Another Producer For NXT
November 25, 2020 | Posted by
Another producer is back on the job for WWE and is working tonight’s NXT. PWInsider reports that Dave Finlay returned to work for tonight’s NXT taping working as a producer. The news comes after Shane Helms was reported earlier today as returning to his producer role as of Raw.
Finlay and Helms were both among those furloughed by the company in April as one of their cost-saving measures regarding the pandemic. Finlay reportedly returned to work sometime in the last week or so.
