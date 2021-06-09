WWE Brings Back Million Dollar Championship on NXT

The famous Million Dollar Championship has returned, and will go to the winner of a ladder match at NXT Takeover. On tonight’s show, Ted DiBiase came out to make his “priceless” announcement regarding Cameron Grimes and LA Knight’s rivalry to claim his “Million Dollar Legacy.” DiBiase revealed that the match between the two at NXT Takeover: In Your House will be a ladder match, with the title going to the winner.

The championship was created in 1989 for DiBiase and became a signature part of his character for years, making a return in 1995 for Steve Austin’s Ringmaster gimmick. It then returned again for Ted DiBiase Jr. for a time. You can see video from the segment below: