WWE Broadcasting Partner FOX Sports Planning to Pipe in Crowd Noise for NFL Broadcasts

– During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live (via Sports Illustrated and Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand), FOX Sports broadcast Joe Buck stated that FOX Sports will more than likely pipe in crowd noise and project virtual fans for empty stadium or arena games for upcoming sports broadcasts of the NFL. FOX Sports is one of the broadcast partners to WWE.

Buck stated on the NFL plans, “It’s pretty much a done deal. I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field. So it’s really important.

He added, “And then on top of that … They’re looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands, so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and in fact it’ll be empty.”

It’s unknown if there are any plans to use something similar for WWE programs. Thus far, WWE has not piped in crowd noise or projected any virtually viewing fans for the empty arena shows.