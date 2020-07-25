WWE Broadcast Partners FOX Sports & NBCUniversal Undergoing Layoffs & Downsizing

– According to a report by The Wrap, WWE broadcasting partner FOX Sports has laid off 50 to 100 staffers in a current restructuring and streamlining effort, accounting for about five to 10 percent of its total workforce. Per the report, this move is not actually to the company’s sale of its regional sports networks to Disney that took place in 2019. The restructuring was delayed to the currently ongoing global pandemic.

This latest round of cuts came after FOX Sports started cutting a number of its low-rated WWE and soccer programs and staff, such as WWE Backstage.

Meanwhile, Variety is reporting on the NBCUniversal side that the television group and film divisions are bracing for significant cuts and downsizing due to their own pending layoffs. The layoffs and restructuring were recently signaled by the recently appointed CEO Jeff Shell.