WWE News: Brock Lesnar In Atlanta Ahead Of Raw, Trademark Filed For NXT Star
– Brock Lesnar is set to appear on this week’s Raw, and he’s already in town according to a new report. Lesnar is set to appear on Monday’s show to respond to Cody Rhodes’ Summerslam challenge, and PWInsider reports that he has been spotted in Atlanta where the show will take place.
– Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark application for Karmen Petrovic, the ring name for Monika Kilsara. Kilsara was part of last November’s new Performance Center class.
The trademark reads:
“Mark For: KARMEN PETROVIC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
