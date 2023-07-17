WWE News: Brock Lesnar In Atlanta Ahead Of Raw, Trademark Filed For NXT Star

– Brock Lesnar is set to appear on this week’s Raw, and he’s already in town according to a new report. Lesnar is set to appear on Monday’s show to respond to Cody Rhodes’ Summerslam challenge, and PWInsider reports that he has been spotted in Atlanta where the show will take place.

– Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark application for Karmen Petrovic, the ring name for Monika Kilsara. Kilsara was part of last November’s new Performance Center class.

The trademark reads: