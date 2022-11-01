wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
A massive brawl between @fightbobby and @BrockLesnar just days before #WWECrownJewel brought out @TripleH!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rWrQfE8SO3
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2022
– Matt Riddle was able to defeat Otis in their chaotic Trick or Street Fight, which saw Chad Gable interfere but Elias come out to even the odds:
PUMPKIN-O#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XxqQ1FVm9N
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2022
