WWE News: Brock Lesnar Confronts Omos On Raw, Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo Following Win

– Brock Lesnar and Omos went face to face on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the two stars, who are set to meet in the ring at WrestleMania 39, confront each other with MVP by Omos’ side. Lesnar accepted a handshake from Omos but the latter refused to let go. Lesnar stomped on Omos’ foot but then got overpowered and sent out of the ring:

– Cody Rhodes picked up a win on tonight’s show over LA Knight and then cut a promo addressing his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Rhodes noted that he doesn’t have the master sword that will help him win, but he will still prevail and that Reigns needs to acknowledge him: