WWE News: Brock Lesnar Destroys Sami Zayn On Smackdown, King Woods Gets New Crown

– Brock Lesnar opened tonight’s Smackdown by destroying Sami Zayn. Friday night’s episode saw Lesnar interrupt a segment by Zayn in which he was threatening to sue everyone over his being cost a WWE Universal Championship match last week. When Paul Heyman came out, Zayn ended up nearly attacking him before Lesnar came out and he ended up attacking Zayn:

– Kofi Kingston got King Woods a new crown on tonight’s Smackdown after The Bloodline destroyed his old one last month: