WWE Sets Brock Lesnar & Ronda Rousey’s Opponents For Madison Square Garden Show

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey’s opponents for their matches at the company’s Madison Square Garden show next month. The website for the legendary venue has updated the card with matches, which note that Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley in a WWE Championship match.

In addition, Rousey will team with Sasha Banks against Natalya and Charlotte Flair. Also announced for the card are:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley