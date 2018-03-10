 

WWE News: Paul Heyman Shares Photos With Steveson Bros. and Brock Lesnar at Live Event, Natalya Shares Photo of Wrestling History, and WWE Now’s Fastlane Preview Set for Tomorrow

March 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman WWE Raw Report 111317

– Paul Heyman shared some photos with him and The Steveson Brothers at last night’s WWE live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You can check out the photos Heyman tweeted below.

As previously reported, Lesnar was in action at the event, destroying The Miz and the Miztourage.

– Natalya shared a tweet this week showcasing the first Divas Championship title she won in WWE and the costume and boots she wore for the match. You can check out her tweet below.

– WWE Now is set to stream a live preview of WWE Fastlane tomorrow starting at 3:00 PM on WWE’s social media channels. The show will feature interviews with The New Day and Dolph Ziggler. You can check out the announcement on the show below.

