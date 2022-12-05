wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Top 10 2022 Moments, Becky Lynch on Canvas 2 Canvas
December 5, 2022 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar had an eventual 2022, and the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at his best moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch Brock Lesnar’s best moments from this year, featuring Bad Bunny, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline and more.”
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Becky Lynch:
