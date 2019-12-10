wrestling / News

WWE News: Trademark Filed On Brock Lesnar Saying, Orton Endorses Shamrock, Erick Rown

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Brock Lesnar WWE Smackdown

– WWE filed a trademark on “Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat” on Dec. 4. The trademark is for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The description reads as follows.

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

– Randy Orton is endorsing Ken Shamrock for the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

– Erick Rowan won’t reveal what’s in the cage. The man who Rowan squashed on Monday was Carolina Independent worker Tracer X, who recently appeared on 205 Live as Trent Newman.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Ken Shamrock, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading