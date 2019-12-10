– WWE filed a trademark on “Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat” on Dec. 4. The trademark is for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The description reads as follows.

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

– Randy Orton is endorsing Ken Shamrock for the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

– Erick Rowan won’t reveal what’s in the cage. The man who Rowan squashed on Monday was Carolina Independent worker Tracer X, who recently appeared on 205 Live as Trent Newman.