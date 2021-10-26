wrestling / News

WWE News: Bron Breakker & Amari Miller’s NXT Themes Released, New Brie Bella Video

October 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker WWE NXT

– Bron Breakker and Amari Miller’s NXT entrance themes have been released online. You can listen to both themes below.

Breakker is set to face Tomasso Ciampa tonight for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc.

– Brie Bella has released a new video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel, which you can see below. It is described as follows:

”From sweaters to overalls to onesies, Brie makes sure that Buddy is always in style even when the weather gets colder!”

