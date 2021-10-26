wrestling / News
WWE News: Bron Breakker & Amari Miller’s NXT Themes Released, New Brie Bella Video
October 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Bron Breakker and Amari Miller’s NXT entrance themes have been released online. You can listen to both themes below.
Breakker is set to face Tomasso Ciampa tonight for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc.
– Brie Bella has released a new video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel, which you can see below. It is described as follows:
”From sweaters to overalls to onesies, Brie makes sure that Buddy is always in style even when the weather gets colder!”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why MSK Is Getting Booed in WWE NXT
- Backstage Update on WWE Running UK Stadium Show in September, Possibly Opposite AEW All Out
- AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop for Saturday Episode, Ahead of WWE SmackDown Replay in Key Demo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks CM Punk ‘Hasn’t Delivered’ For AEW’s Ratings, Talks Tony Khan’s Booking Of Punk