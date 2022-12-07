wrestling / News
WWE News: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Meet Up Before NXT Deadline Match, Tony D’Angelo Makes Injury Return
– Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews are set to compete at NXT Deadline this weekend, and the two met up for a segment on tonight’s NXT. Crews showed up at Breakker’s fishing boat in a segment on tonight’s show and talked about their match while they fished:
– Tony D’Angelo made a successful return to the ring from his injury, beating Xyon Quinn in short order on tonight’s show. After the match, he called out Wes Lee, alleging Lee was responsible for his injury. Lee came out and said Tony has to wait after Dijak’s attack on him last week, which led to Dijak appearing on the Tron and telling them both to stay out of his way:
Can anyone stop Dijak from "decimating #WWENXT"? @WesLee_WWE @TonyDangeloWWE @Channing_WWE pic.twitter.com/aJc0Dgje6F
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value