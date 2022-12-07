WWE News: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Meet Up Before NXT Deadline Match, Tony D’Angelo Makes Injury Return

– Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews are set to compete at NXT Deadline this weekend, and the two met up for a segment on tonight’s NXT. Crews showed up at Breakker’s fishing boat in a segment on tonight’s show and talked about their match while they fished:

– Tony D’Angelo made a successful return to the ring from his injury, beating Xyon Quinn in short order on tonight’s show. After the match, he called out Wes Lee, alleging Lee was responsible for his injury. Lee came out and said Tony has to wait after Dijak’s attack on him last week, which led to Dijak appearing on the Tron and telling them both to stay out of his way: