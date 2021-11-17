WWE News: Bron Breakker Confronts Tommaso Ciampa On NXT, Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner Get a Win

– Bron Breakker isn’t done with Tommaso Ciampa, and he called out the NXT Champion on tonight’s show. Breakker came out to interrupt a promo by Ciampa in the ring where Ciampa was talking down various members of the locker room like Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller, and told Ciampa that he did the same thing a lot of those guys did to get to the top. Breakker then said that he’s the only person Ciampa needs to worry about because he’s going to run through Ciampa and take the title.

Ciampa then reminded Breakker that he lost to Ciampa at Halloween Havoc and made a Steiner Math reference, saying there’s “less than a 33 1/3% chance” of taking his title. Ciampa then said Breakker is just a puppy and walked off.

– Despite appearing on WWE Smackdown last week, Von Wagner was back on NXT teaming with Kyle O’Reilly. The two defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on tonight’s show: