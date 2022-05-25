WWE News: Bron Breakker Loses His Cool Against Duke Hudson, Diamond Mine Doesn’t Get Match With Pretty Deadly

– Bron Breakker lost his match against Duke Hudson in tonight’s WWE NXT main event after Joe Gacy and his cultists got involved. Tuesday night’s show saw Breakker face Hudson in the final match, and when Gacy and his hooded followers came down and got involved a chair got into the ring. Bron Breakker grabbed the chair and swung at the cultists and Gacy, but then hit Hudson and lost by DQ.

Breakker’s match against Gacy at NXT In Your House will see the NXT Championship change hands if Breakker loses by DQ.

– Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp’s match against Pretty Deadly was called off on tonight’s show after Kemp said Strong rolled his ankle in training. The two were set to face the NXT Tag Team Champions ahead of The Creed Brothers’ title match at In Your House but the match didn’t take place due to the alleged injury. The Creeds and Ivy Nile looked none too pleased about the situation: