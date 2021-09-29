wrestling / News
WWE News: Bron Breakker Calls For NXT Championship Match, NXT Women’s Tag Title Match Clip
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Bron Breakker has set his sights on the NXT Title, and made his intentions known on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Breakker featured via a vignette in which he said he was coming for Tommaso Ciampa’s title. Ciampa responded to say that he’ll face Breakker sooner rather than later:
– WWE posted a clip of Io Shirai & Zoey Stark successfully defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne:
More Trending Stories
- AEW SVP Chris Harrington Discusses How AEW Can Appeal To More Diverse Audience
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Potentially Holding SummerSlam In the UK In 2022
- Frankie Kazarian, Paul London, Chris Adonis, More React Pay Tribute to & React to Passing of Ryan Sakoda
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Are The Rock vs. John Cena Matches Underrated?