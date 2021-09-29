wrestling / News

WWE News: Bron Breakker Calls For NXT Championship Match, NXT Women’s Tag Title Match Clip

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Bron Breakker Tommaso Ciampa 9-21-21

– Bron Breakker has set his sights on the NXT Title, and made his intentions known on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Breakker featured via a vignette in which he said he was coming for Tommaso Ciampa’s title. Ciampa responded to say that he’ll face Breakker sooner rather than later:

– WWE posted a clip of Io Shirai & Zoey Stark successfully defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne:

Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE NXT

