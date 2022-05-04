WWE News: Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title Over Joe Gacy, North American Title Match Clip

– Bron Breakker remains your NXT Champion following his match with Joe Gacy on this week’s Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT. Breakker battled Gacy in the main event, wearing the singlet that his father Rick wore during an early episode of Raw. After he picked up the win, two hooded figures appeared behind him on the apron and the show went off the air before he turned around.

The same singlet worn by WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner on the very first #WWERaw. 🙌#WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/P8loEhYhQQ — NXT Spring Breakin' is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) May 4, 2022

– WWE shared the following clip of Cameron Grimes’ NXT North American Championship retention against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa: