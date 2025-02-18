WWE News: Bron Breakker Tries To Spear AJ Styles On Raw, Gunther Takes Shot At Fans After Promo

– Bron Breakker tried to take out AJ Styles on this week’s WWE Raw, but got Dominik Mysterio instead. Monday’s show saw Styles get a win over Mysterio in his first singles match since October. After the match, Breakker came to the ring and went after Styles, who moved which meant that Breakker speared Mysterio instead:

Bron Breakker just SPEARED Dominik Mysterio and the dogs are BARKING tonight! 💥💥💥#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2yOaGSX7zx — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2025

– Gunther spoofed Jey Uso’s entrance as he came through the crowd on Raw and cut a promo on his WrestleMania 41 opponent. After the segment, he posted to Twitter to write:

“I have to give Jey some credit… I don’t know how he stands the putrid smell of these people in the crowd every week. #WWERaw”