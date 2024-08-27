wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Takes Out Braun Strowman On Raw, CM Punk ‘Fined’ For Security Attack
– Bronson Reed wiped out Braun Strowman on the roof of a car on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show had the two compete in a singles match, which saw the two fight their way into the back and into the parking lot. The two went back and forth but Reed eventually nailed Strowman with a pipe and put him on the roof of the car, then climbed the wall and hit the Tsunami on him:
NO WAY! NO WAY! 😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Utgrxs1AHF
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2024
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Y8S8U5dovg
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2024
– Adam Pearce announced after CM Punk attacked security during his assault on Drew McIntyre earlier on Raw that he was being fined an undisclosed amount:
CM Punk has been fined an undisclosed amount for assaulting security with the leather strap that will be used in his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at #WWEBash.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 27, 2024