WWE News: Bronson Reed Takes Out Braun Strowman On Raw, CM Punk ‘Fined’ For Security Attack

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bronson Reed Braun Strowman Image Credit: WWE

– Bronson Reed wiped out Braun Strowman on the roof of a car on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show had the two compete in a singles match, which saw the two fight their way into the back and into the parking lot. The two went back and forth but Reed eventually nailed Strowman with a pipe and put him on the roof of the car, then climbed the wall and hit the Tsunami on him:

– Adam Pearce announced after CM Punk attacked security during his assault on Drew McIntyre earlier on Raw that he was being fined an undisclosed amount:

