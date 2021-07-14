WWE News: Bronson Reed Confronts Adam Cole on NXT, Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro Clip

– Adam Cole said that no one was willing to come face to face with him on tonight’s NXT, and Bronson Reed proved him wrong. Tonight’s show saw Cole come out and cut a promo after an Kyle O’Reilly said in an interview that he had it in him to end Cole. Cole said that Kyle wasn’t up to the task and then said that Samoa Joe and the rest of the NXT locker room didn’t have the guts to step to him. Reed came out and said he’s got nothing to lose right now and everyone’s eyes are on him to see what’s next. He called Cole his Golden Opportunity and then got the better of him in a brawl:

– WWE posted a clip of Duke Hudson’s win over Ikemen Jiro on tonight’s show, which was a first-round match in the NXT Breakout Tournament: